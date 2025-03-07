Just two days remain before the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand begins in Dubai. While the Indian team arrives into the title-decider with zero defeats to their name, New Zealand's one and only loss came against their opponents in the final. Despite the fact that India have played near-perfect cricket to reach the final, a large chunk of credit for their journey so far, is being given to the venue in Dubai.

India, unlike other teams in the Champions Trophy, have played all of their matches at a single venue - the Dubai International Cricket Stadium - while others have had to fly to multiple cities. It's this reason that has made many assert that the Indian team had an 'undue advantage' in comparison to others in the Champions Trophy.

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, shut down the talks in the press conference on Friday, saying it's not like the conditions in Dubai were changed after the Champions Trophy draw was made.

"I don't understand what advantage there is and what advantage we have gotten. There is nothing about the advantage. The draw was decided a long time ago. When India have won four matches, then people are thinking we have been given an advantage," Kotak told reporters in Dubai.

"I don't know how to respond to this. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. If you don't play well, you can't complain. If you play well, there is no point saying there was some advantage. We are practicing here, we are playing matches there. Obviously, different wickets. That is how the draw is. Nothing else can be done. It's not like conditions were changed after coming here," he added.

For Kotak, there remains a simple rule behind winning games, which is to play good cricket. Those who haven't been able to do so, are now complaining.

"I don't know what advantage. The tournament's draw is like this from the start. So, nothing has changed. If people think all this after us reaching the final, that's tough, man. That is how the game goes; we have played as per the draw. There is no advantage. You have to play good cricket to win," he said.