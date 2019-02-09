 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Cricketer Ishant Sharma Urges Delhi Residents To Follow Traffic Rules

Updated: 09 February 2019 23:04 IST

Ishant Sharma was seen with a Delhi Traffic Police official at their headquarters in Todapur.

Cricketer Ishant Sharma Urges Delhi Residents To Follow Traffic Rules
Ishant Sharma was seen with a Delhi Traffic Police official at their headquarters. © Twitter

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma on Saturday joined hands with Delhi Police on the occasion of National Road Safety Week, urging Delhiites to follow traffic rules and maintain road safety. The fast bowler was seen with a Delhi Traffic Police official at their headquarters in Todapur where he told the citizens of the national capital to follow all safety measures while driving a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. He also requested riders without helmets and four-wheelers without seat belts to follow the rules while taking to the roads.

Ishant Sharma, India's senior fast bowler was part of the Test squad that recently won their first-ever Test series on Australian soil. 

With wins in Adelaide and Melbourne, India captained by Virat Kohli defeated hosts Australia 2-1 in the Test series. 

This was India's first Test series win in Australia in 70 years. 

Ishant Sharma featured in the first three Tests taking 11 wickets that included one four-wicket haul. He was ably supported India's wrecker-in-chief Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as the fast bowlers played a key role in India's historic win Down Under.

Prior to the Australian tour, Ishant Sharma was India's go-to man in the Test series against England in 2018 where he ended up as the leading wicket-taker for India picking up 18 wickets. His best spell came at the Edgbaston Test in the second innings where he picked 5 wickets for 51 runs. 

Comments
Topics : Ishant Sharma India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Road safety week is aimed at raising public awareness on traffic rules
  • Ishant was seen with a Traffic Police official at Police headquarters
  • He was part of the Test squad that recently won Test series in Australia
Related Articles
India vs Australia 4th Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 4th Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's Consistency Makes Him A Class Apart, Feels Mitchell Johnson
Virat Kohli Extends Lead As Number One Batsman In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Extends Lead As Number One Batsman In ICC Test Rankings
Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Argue On The Field At Perth
Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Argue On The Field At Perth
Ishant Sharma Takes A Dig At Australian Media After Being Questioned On No-Balls
Ishant Sharma Takes A Dig At Australian Media After Being Questioned On No-Balls
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.