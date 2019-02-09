 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Nathan Coulter-Nile Collapses On Field After Suffering Vertigo During BBL Match

Updated: 09 February 2019 16:40 IST

Nathan Coulter-Nile completed his four-over spell but by the end of it he looked dizzy and sat on the pitch.

Nathan Coulter-Nile Collapses On Field After Suffering Vertigo During BBL Match
Nathan Coulter-Nile was included in Australia's squad for the upcoming India tour. © Twitter

Nathan Coulter-Nile was taken to the hospital after he suffered a bout of vertigo during a Big Bash League (BBL) match at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. The 31-year-old fast bowler was included in Australia's 16-man squad for the upcoming limited-over tour of India. Bowling for Perth Scorchers, Nathan Coulter-Nile delivered the fifth ball of his final over in the T20 match against the Adelaide Strikers before signaling uneasiness. Coulter-Nile completed his four-over spell after consulting with Perth captain Mitchell Marsh but by the end of it he looked dizzy and sat on the pitch.

Scorchers physio Chris Quinnell said Coulter-Nile had suffered a "bad bout of vertigo".

"He was taken to hospital after the game as a precaution and will be monitored over the next few hours," Quinnell said on the BBL website.

Coulter-Nile's inclusion in Australia's squad for the India tour came after he was left out of the recent home limited overs internationals with back issues.

Australia will play two T20 Internationals and five One-Day Internationals against India.

Eleven of the 14 players that took on Virat Kohli's men in a recent one-day series loss in Australia have been retained.

But veteran seamer Peter Siddle, fast bowler Billy Stanlake and all rounder Marsh were dropped, which has opened the door for pacemen Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile, and hard-hitting batsman Ashton Turner.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile provides us with another quality bowling option. He brings good energy in the field and can also score runs in high-pressure situations," said national selector Trevor Hohns. 

The squad for the Pakistan series, that immediately follows India, will be named later with the possibility that Steve Smith and David Warner may be considered for the latter part once their bans for ball-tampering expire on March 29. 

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Nathan Coulter-Nile Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nathan Coulter-Nile was taken to the hospital
  • He suffered a bout of vertigo during a Big Bash League match
  • Coulter-Nile was left out of the recent home series with back issues
Related Articles
Nathan Coulter-Nile Slams "Poor Communication" After ODI Non-Selection
Nathan Coulter-Nile Slams "Poor Communication" After ODI Non-Selection
Australia Register Seven-Wicket Win Against UAE In One-Off T20I
Australia Register Seven-Wicket Win Against UAE In One-Off T20I
IPL 2018: Corey Anderson Replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile In Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad
IPL 2018: Corey Anderson Replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile In Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad
Back Injury Wrecks Nathan Coulter-Nile
Back Injury Wrecks Nathan Coulter-Nile's Ashes Chances
Josh Hazlewood Urges Nathan Coulter-Nile To
Josh Hazlewood Urges Nathan Coulter-Nile To 'Crack Open' England Batsmen
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.