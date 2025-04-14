It was a special knock from Karun Nair as the ignored Indian cricket team batter slammed his first IPL half-century after seven years. Karun looked in stupendous form as he scored 89 off just 40 deliveries but his effort was not enough as Delhi Capitals suffered their first loss of this season against Mumbai Indians. Following the match, Karun's wife - Sanaya Tankariwala Nair - took to social media to post throwback pictures from the time where he was part of the Delhi franchise back in 2017. She also shared a picture of Karun with her and their two daughters after the end of Sunday's match.

Talking about his approach in the game, the right-handed batter said, "We lost an important player in Faf (du Plessis). We always knew that there were few of us who were sitting outside and had to be ready at any given time. Mentally, I was ready and obviously looking forward to the chance whenever it came. I am really happy that I got the opportunity. It is about me going out there and capitalizing on that opportunity."

"I felt like I am well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. It was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season and waiting for my chance. I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game," he further added.

When asked about his striking against Jasprit Bumrah, Nair said, "It was about picking the right balls and playing to the areas that I wanted to play. He is the best bowler at the moment in world cricket. So, I had to be very watchful of where he was going to bowl. But again, I just backed myself and backed the areas that I wanted to score."

With four wins and a loss, Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table. They will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their sixth match of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.

(With IANS Inputs)