Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as they lost by 12 runs to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. DC were well on course to pick up their fifth consecutive victory of the campaign as Impact Player Karun Nair set the evening alight with a breathtaking knock of 89 runs off 40 balls. But it all came crashing down after he departed as they suffered a hattrick of run-outs in the 19th over of the chase. The loss meant that DC have equalled an unwanted IPL record.

The match was Delhi Capitals' 45th IPL loss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, going level with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team with the most home defeats at single venue in IPL history.

However, while RCB have lost 45 out of 93 games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, DC have lost 45 of just 83 games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, DC's home ground was renamed as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in September 2019.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are next on the list. KKR have lost 38 out of 91 matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while MI have lost 33 out of 84 games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025: Sensational Karun Nair

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 205/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Karun Nair's emphatic knock of 89 off 40 went in vain as the Delhi Capitals missed out on chasing the target.

Playing his first match of the season, Karun Nair, during the post-match press conference, said, as quoted by the Delhi Capitals press release, "It's a learning for all of us. I'm disappointed that we couldn't win the match. We lost wickets at regular intervals, so it was difficult for us in the end, as we needed a set batter to stay till the end. But again, we can learn from this and improve on it. We will prepare well for the next match."

Talking about his approach in the game, the right-handed batter said, "We lost an important player in Faf (du Plessis). We always knew that there were few of us who were sitting outside and had to be ready at any given time. Mentally, I was ready and obviously looking forward to the chance whenever it came. I am really happy that I got the opportunity. It is about me going out there and capitalizing on that opportunity."

"I felt like I am well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. It was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season and waiting for my chance. I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game," he further added.