Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Aims To Solve Rs 27.75 Crore CSK Headache vs LSG
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant will be hoping to return to form, while MS Dhoni is aiming to help CSK return to winning ways vs LSG in Lucknow.
LSG vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be hoping to turn their fortunes around as they face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. CSK have suffered defeat in each of their last five games, in stark contrast to LSG, who have won three matches in a row. The men in yellow are rock bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. The form of LSG captain Rishabh Pant is also a big talking point. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Stadium, Lucknow:
- 18:36 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Nicholas Pooran's record vs CSKNicholas Pooran has been in the form of his life in IPL 2025. Pooran has smashed 349 runs in six games at a strike rate of 215 this year, sparing no bowling attack. However, Pooran has only 249 runs in 10 previous encounters against CSK, with a best of 64*.
- 18:23 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Rishabh Pant's concernLSG captain Rishabh Pant has led his team to three victories on the trot, but somehow, he has scored only 40 runs with the bat in IPL 2025 so far. Pant tried opening the batting in their previous match, but couldn't strike well, making 21 off 18 balls. Can today finally be the day he comes good with the willow in hand?
- 18:18 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Poor form of CSK stalwartsTwo of CSK's heaviest investments for IPL 2025 have flopped badly this season. Ravindra Jadeja has scored only 85 runs in six games and picked up 2 wickets, while R Ashwin has taken 5 wickets but conceded nearly 10 runs per over.The duo cost the franchise a combined Rs 27.75 crore, and MS Dhoni needs to find a way for them to click.
- 18:15 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Marsh to return?Mitchell Marsh is set to return for LSG tonight. The Australian opener has been in sensational form this season, having amassed 265 runs in 5 games, but missed out on their last match due to his daughter being unwell. Now, the Australian should return.If Marsh returns, expect Rishabh Pant to go back to the middle order.
- 18:02 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Where will MS Dhoni bat?Against KKR, MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 9 yet again, raising questions once more regarding the mess of CSK's batting order. In an ideal world, CSK fans would like to see their captain come out to bat much higher. It will be interesting to see at what position Dhoni walks in today.
- 17:59 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Vansh Bedi to get a game?CSK's Achilles' Heel has been to not have many power-hitters in their batting line-up. Except Shivam Dube and at times MS Dhoni, no other CSK batter is of the type to hit sixes from ball 1. Youngster Vansh Bedi built a reputation as a power-hitter in the Delhi Premier League 2024, and has been touted by many to get a game for the men in yellow this season.
- 17:53 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: 5 losses in a rowChennai Super Kings have a massive headache - their batting unit. CSK's batting fell apart and were skittled out for 103 by KKR at the Chepauk in their previous match. If they want to win, the batting must perform significantly better than it has done at any match this season.So what are the changes they can make?
- 17:40 (IST)LSG vs CSK LIVE: Can CSK end slump?Chennai Super Kings are now rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2025 table, having lost five matches in a row. To make matters worse, CSK's regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season due to an elbow fracture. So, with MS Dhoni back, can CSK finally win again?
