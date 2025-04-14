A huge fight broke out at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Sunday during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match. In a video that has gone viral on social media, spectators can be seen fighting during the match in one of the stands. It is not yet known how the fight started. While a female fan could seen hitting a fellow spectator, others were calling for the security to intervene. Then a security official stepped in as controlled the fight which involved at least 10 people.

This is not the first time that a fight has broken out in an IPL 2025 match. Earlier, a huge fight out between Rajasthan Royals fans during an IPL 2025 match. While it is not known when the fight took place, a police official, who tried to stop the fight had 'Assam Police' written at the back of her shirt. Assam hosted two IPL matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26 (RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders) and March 30 (RR vs Chennai Super Kings). It is quite likely that the the fight would have taken on either of those two dates. Some social media accounts claimed the fight took place during RR vs KKR match.

Kalesh b/w Rajasthan Royals fans during IPL match: pic.twitter.com/BFYnEFjX5S — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 6, 2025

Following the loss against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) equalled the record of losing most matches at home venue along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the history of the cash-rich league.

A memorable 89-run knock by Karun Nair on his Indian Premier League (IPL) comeback went in vain as an unbelievable batting collapse towards the end, which included a hat-trick of run outs, cost Delhi Capitals (DC) a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday by 12 runs.

With this win, DC's four-match winning streak was broken, and they are in second place. MI has moved to seventh place with two wins and four losses.

The Capitals' loss in the 29th clash of the ongoing IPL 2025 was number 45 for the Axar Patel-led side at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is equivalent to RCB's total losses at their home venue. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost 45 matches at M. Chinnaswammy Stadium.

The other teams to lose most matches at a particular venue are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (38 defeats at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata) and Mumbai Indians (34 losses at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai).

Recapping the match, a fifty from Tilak Varma, along with impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, propelled the Mumbai Indians (MI) to score 205/5 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

During the run chase of 206 runs, DC had a rough beginning as Jake Fraser McGurk's dry spell continued with a golden duck, as his shot found the hands of Will Jacks in the cover area, giving Deepak Chahar his first wicket. DC was 0/1 in 0.1 overs.

Apart from Karun Nair, only Abishek Porel managed to score 33 runs, while all the other batters struggled to make runs. A hat-trick of run-outs secured the game for MI as DC finished at 193 in 19 overs, with Mohit Sharma being run out for zero by Santner. MI triumphed by 12 runs.

With ANI inputs