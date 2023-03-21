Over the years, the game of cricket has produced some unforgettable incidents. Unplayable deliveries, bizarre dismissals, gigantic sixes, etc. have all helped the sport embed memories in the minds of fans. When it comes to stumpings, there's arguably no better wicket-keeper than MS Dhoni who has won fans' hearts with his performances behind the stumps. From his no-look dismissals to lightning-fast stumpings, Dhoni has produced some exceptional performances. Now, a video has emerged on social media, seeing that even Dhoni would be proud of a stumping dismissal.

Australian cricketer Jay Lenton produced what is being branded "the greatest stumping of all time" by many on social media. Here's the video:

Greatest stumping of all time pic.twitter.com/6IZCKdFvIm — James (@Surreycricfan) March 20, 2023

It was a delivery down the leg side which Lenton managed to grab. In what didn't seem like a serious attempt to stump the batter, Lenton threw the ball towards the stumps quickly after grabbing it. Before the batter realised the ball had dislodged the bails and the dismissal was completed.

After the video of the dismissal emerged, some even debated if it would be counted as stumping or run-out. But, since the batter didn't attempt a run on the occasion, it would go down as stumping.

Here's the rule on the same:

39.1.1 The striker is out Stumped, except as in 39.3, if a ball which is delivered is not called No ball

and he/she is out of his/her ground, other than as in 39.3.1 and he/she has not attempted a run when his/her wicket is fairly put down by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder. Note, however Laws 25.6.2 and 25.6.5 (Dismissal and conduct of a batter and his/her runner) and 27.3 (Position of wicket-keeper).

39.1.2 The striker is out Stumped if all the conditions of 39.1.1 are satisfied, even though a decision of Run out would be justified.

If MS Dhoni saw this video, even he would be impressed.