Sharjah Warriors on Friday revealed the squad for the inaugural edition of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket's International League T20. "Presenting our Warriors for the @ilt20official Super excited for the upcoming season!!," tweeted Sharjah Warriors. England stars Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, West Indies batter Evin Lewis and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi are some of the prominent players signed by the team.

On Thursday, Capri Global announced their ILT20 team's name as 'Sharjah Warriors'.

"Capri Global is excited to announce the team Sharjah Warriors for @ILT20Official," tweeted Sharjah Warriors.

In July, the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between window of January 6 to February 12, 2023.

The six-team franchise-style league will be played over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The first event is scheduled to be played between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023.

The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take developing their local talent to a higher level, where UAE-based players currently integrated with the board's programme, as well as those identified by the high-performance coaching and selection committee teams, will be given the opportunity to train and play alongside some of the world's best minds of today's game.

Sharjah Warriors squad for ILT20: Moeen Ali (Eng), Dawid Malan (Eng), Evin Lewis (WI), Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Chris Woakes (Eng), Noor Ahmad (Afg), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afg), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afg), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Eng, uncapped), Chris Benjamin (Eng uncapped), Danny Briggs (Eng), Mark Deyal (WI, uncapped), Bilal Khan (Oman), JJ Smit (Namibia).