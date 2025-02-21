Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have filed for divorce. Dhanashree's lawyer confirmed that the proceedings are underway but did not make any further comments as the matter is 'currently sub judice'. In the past few days, there has been a lot of reports regarding their divorce with some claiming that Dhanashree, who is a popular social media influencer and content creator, has asked for Rs 60 crore as alimony from Chahal. However, as per a statement that has been published by several media reports, a member of Dhanashree's family has completely rubbished the rumours and warned against 'spreading misinformation'.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement said.

There were also some reports that claimed that the divorce is already final but such reports were also quashed by Dhanashree's lawyers who made it clear that no official decision has been passed.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub-judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan said in a statement released to the press on Friday afternoon.

Chahal recently shared a post on social media which read: "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen."

Dhanashree also shared a message about faith on her Instagram account. "From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."