Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan are all set to take on South Africa in in Match No 3 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday in Karachi. Debutants Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag. The Proteas boast of a well-balanced squad with a formidable batting lineup. However, the Afghans cannot be taken lightly. Their impressive performances in recent ICC events include dominant wins over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year. (Live Scorecard)

