India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign got underway on a promising note, with Rohit Sharma's men securing a comfortable victory against Bangladesh in the opener on Thursday. But, there remain some decisions, taken by the team management, that certain former cricketers and experts aren't onboard with. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form has been a concern while Gautam Gambhir's recent results have put him in the spotlight too. Be it the last-minute changes in India's squad for the Champions Trophy or the selection of certain players in the playing XI, over others, there remain many debate-worthy points.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan in an exclusive chat with NDTV, on the sidelines of Restaurant Cricket League, shed light on some burning topics in Indian cricket as the Champions Trophy campaign gets underway.

India decided to bench Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. Your call on that?

The biggest surprise for me is how can you ignore Rishabh Pant. It's very odd. During the England series, it was jarring for me to see a player like Rishabh Pant being sidelined. KL Rahul played that series, hence he had to play here (the Champions Trophy). The team is quite balanced. If Arshdeep had played, India would've had a left-arm seamer, maybe he had a niggle or something. I would've gone with Arshdeep if he was fully fit.

Other than that, India have got batting till No. 8. Axar Patel is a proper batter and we've got full 6 bowlers.

Were the selectors right in taking 5 spinners to Dubai? A lot of experts feel 4 would've been enough.

It is that time of the year where summer is just on top. We just had ILT20 where seamers did well initially but in the later part, spinners did well. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are the kind of bowlers who will do well in the middle overs. If you don't get wickets between 10th and 40th over, and you have a well set batter in the last overs, they can encash the last 10 overs. I think we need these spinners in middle overs. You've got 4 seamers also where Hardik Pandya can bowl 10 overs. The only issue was, I wanted Mohammed Siraj to be there. He has got the experience. I would've backed somebody who has played 100 games for India and done well, than somebody rookie. Would've got Siraj in place of Harshit. Even if Siraj is off the boil, he might have stepped up.

Advertisement

What do you think of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form? Do you think their performance in the Champions Trophy would clear their minds over ODI World Cup 2027?

They have been there and done it. We have spoken about their form. Rohit scored a hundred but he might just get out cheaply again. For Virat, the phases of not getting runs is growing. He also knows that he doesn't have much longer to contribute. I think he wants to move on also. Just him being there, adds a lot of value. In big games, a player like that, even if he is not in form, I'll back.

The BCCI has come with 10 diktats, narrating the way they want cricketing affairs to be run from now on. One of the diktats is the limit of family-time on away tours. What is your take on the subject. Also, what used to happen in your times?

Our time, we use to share the room. If somebody's wife, we had to head on to someone else's room. Too much of it is also not good, too less too. Depends on how long the tour is. There should be some kind of dictum for the whole team. We see that some stars get more leverage than the younger players and they keep pushing it. The managers' PA travelling and families staying for entire tour, that is not ideal for a squad. If you have your family, you spend more time with them and not your team.

Advertisement

What is your take on Gautam Gambhir's coaching?

You know the results. I think he got his way when it came to support staff. Then, he has to deliver. The result against New Zealand was a big shock. I expected us to lose in Australia. But, the patience gets reduced if we keep losing. If he wants his way, now that he is playing KL Rahul (over Rishabh Pant), and if he doesn't deliver, the board has to take a call.

Do you think results in the Champions Trophy could decide Gautam Gambhir's future?

Not really, it is not black and white but the overall record, like he has a three-year contract. So, three years are a long time to decide. If big players come on the same board and there should be a proper plan. Like, even if you don't win the Champions Trophy, then you should be ready with a plan.

What are your predictions for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals?

I have a doubt on Pakistan's qualification, New Zealand are looking very strong, England are a dark horse, and India of course. And I want Afghanistan in the semi-finals.

The Restaurant Cricket League looks like a wonderful initiative. Can you please share the vision behind the tournament?

It is being done for a cause. Cricket is a like a common denominator. More people coming together, having fun as a group. In restaurants, food wastage is a problem, so, we just try to send a message out and we want to continue this. The meal programme will continue. Yes, why not? (On being asked about the meal programe in different cities) But with more teams and better attraction. Then we might also have a food festival. So, this is just a small step. We are aiming for something bigger.