Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy: Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off with Afghanistan taking on South Africa. In what is expected to be a closely-fought group, Afghanistan will hoping to be the giant-killers once again, and stake a claim for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, South Africa - who reached the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup and the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 - will be aiming for at least the knockout stage once again. Star South Africa wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen is not playing, with the Proteas resting him as a precautionary measure for a left elbow injury.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE telecast: Check where and how to watch?

When will the Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match take place?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match will take place on Friday, October 21 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match be held?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

What time will the Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match start?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster).