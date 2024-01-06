The ongoing edition of Ranji Trophy is gaining all the attention as batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made his first-class debut. The special thing about this batter is his age, as he is only 12-years-old. Vaibhav made his debut for Bihar in Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Friday at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. With his historic debut, this young lad surpassed the batting icons of India Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, to become the youngest debutant in India's first-class cricket.

Sachin made his first-class debut at the age of 15 years and 230 days. On the other hand, Yuvraj was 15 years and 57 days old, at the time of his debut.

Talking about Vaibhav, the young Bihar-based batter had earlier played for India B U19 team in a Quadrangular Under-19 series. He stunned everyone with his performance as he scored 177 runs in six matches, including two fifties.

Viabhav then went on to feature in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he emerged as the eighth highest run-scorer with a total of 393 runs. His stats include a century and three half-centuries.

Earlier, Bihar's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium hogged limelight for a wrong reason. The venue is hosting a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match after a 27-year-long gap and the miserable condition of the stadium has become a talking point.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Bihar is currently playing against Mumbai in an Elite Group B match at the Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium.

As stars like Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube are playing in the match, fans entered the stadium in huge number but no proper seating and the deteriorating condition of the stadium has invited wide criticism.

A video of the stadium's poor condition went viral on social media and that saw former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also slamming the state's cricket governing body.

"This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premiere domestic competition in India and it's time all stakeholders realise it's value. Don't see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this," said Venkatesh while reacting to the viral video.

Advertisement