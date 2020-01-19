Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi after former Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed had handed the batsman a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level . Verma said that Kalra was free to play till further orders and instructed DDCA's Apex Council to conduct an investigation in the matter as per rules. Speaking to IANS, Naveen Raheja, the advocate for Kalra and himself a former international boxer, said that the youngster was free to represent his state once again.

"The order has been modified and the Ombudsman noted that Kalra was singled out even though there were other players also who were levelled with similar allegations. Only Kalra was handed the ban and there was another player whose father had apologised and even that player was allowed to play, but Kalra was banned."

"The Ombudsman also felt that the enquiry was without jurisdiction in the sense that as per rules the Apex Council shall make the preliminary enquiry and forward it to the CEO. So, that process will be followed. Till further orders, he can play," he said.

The order from the Ombudsman, in possession of IANS, read: "In view of facts and circumstance of the case, it is a fit case where the order dated 16.12.2019 deserves to be modified to the extent that without furnishing any undertaking by Mr Manjot Kalra, he shall be allowed to participate for and behalf of Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and all other Open Age Category matches, until further orders."

"At this stage, Mr Sanjay Bhardwaj, Director (Cricket of DDCA requested) that he should also be permitted to play in the matches for category, under age 23. I, therefore, direct DDCA to allow Mr Manjot Kalra to play in the matches for category under age 23 also, obviously if he is selected.

"Therefore, the said order is subject to fulfilling all other conditions and requirements by Mr Manjot Kalra to make him entitled to play for the matches subject to the requirements of the Selection Committee of DDCA. This is an Interim Order passed, looking into the facts and features of the cases."