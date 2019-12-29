 
Fist Fight At Delhi Cricket Body Meet, Gautam Gambhir Wants It Dissolved

Updated: 29 December 2019 20:51 IST

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials engaged in a fist fight during the state cricket body's annual general meeting on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir shared the video of the on-stage brawl on Twitter. © Twitter

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials engaged in a fist fight during the state cricket body's annual general meeting on Sunday. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir tweeted a video in which some officials of the DDCA can be seen exchanging blows on stage. Gautam Gambhir requested BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and board secretary Jay Shah to dissolve the state unit with immediate effect, demanding a life ban for those involved in the fight. "DDCA GOES 'ALL OUT'... AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved," the former India opener captioned the video on Twitter.

In the 43-second-long video, a man can be seen charging towards another with his fist raised before some men intervened to separate the two. However, the situation got out of control after most of the men started exchanging blows on the stage. 

According to news agency IANS, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda is among those who can be seen in the melee which reportedly arose after the members could not agree on the agenda passed at the meeting.

The DDCA posted a statement on its official Twitter handle, without mentioning the fracas at the AGM.

"Thank you members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board's vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards," the DDCA stated.

Soon after the drama-filled AGM, the DDCA named Justice Deepak Verma as Ombudsman and announced that the president of the association will be elected by January 13.

"We had five points. All were adopted. Yes we had a few debates, but nothing worth mentioning," DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj told IANS.

It was a fractious AGM where lot of chaos took centrestage. Joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was allegedly manhandled by Apex Council members.

The agenda was also supposedly forced through despite dissent according to sources.

While the first two points on the agenda were accounts related, the third had re-appointment of two directors. In the fifth point, the appointment of new Ombudsman was chartered with Justice Deepak Verma tasked to do the job.

(With IANS inputs)

India India Cricket Team BCCI Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Sourav Ganguly Cricket
