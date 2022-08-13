The organisers of the Legends League Cricket on Saturday confirmed that Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya have been replaced by Shane Watson and Daniel Vettori in the World Giants squad for the match against India Maharajas on September 16 at the Eden Gardens. "Legends League Cricket has decided to replace Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giant squad for the special match," read an official statement.

A special match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and from September 17, the second edition of the Legends League will begin. India Maharajas would be led by Sourav Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

"Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match. The league will commence the next day, September 17, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played in this season.," stated an official release.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year's league to the 75th year of Independence celebration."

Squads:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien, Denesh Ramdin