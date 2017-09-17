 
'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win

Updated: 17 September 2017 13:43 IST

Sindhu defeated the eighth seed Okuhara 22-20 11-21 20-18 in an energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to exact sweet revenge of her heart-wrenching World Championship final loss to the Japanese at Glasgow last month.

'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win
Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate PV Sindhu. © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday described PV Sindhu as a legend after her thrillnig Korea Superseries win over Japans's Nozomi Okuhara. "At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win. Most breathtaking badminton," he tweeted. Sindhu defeated the eighth seed Okuhara 22-20 11-21 20-18 in an energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to exact sweet revenge of her heart-wrenching World Championship final loss to the Japanese at Glasgow last month.

Several other prominent personalities too congratulated the Hyderabad girl.

World no. 4 Sindhu, who had clinched the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Open Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, thus dashed Okuhara's bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships.

The win also helped Sindhu to level her head-to-head record against Okuhara, making it 4-4 in eight meetings.

(With inputs from PTI)

