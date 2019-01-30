 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

KL Rahul Named In India A Squad For First Four-Day Game vs England Lions

Updated: 30 January 2019 18:29 IST

Ankit Bawne was named skipper of the 14-man squad that comprises the likes of pacer Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Priyank Panchal.

KL Rahul Named In India A Squad For First Four-Day Game vs England Lions
KL Rahul performed decently in the unofficial one-dayers vs England Lions. © AFP

KL Rahul has had a decent comeback to the cricketing fold after suffering a ban from cricket for making controversial comments on a TV show. After performing decently in the unofficial one-days, Rahul has been selected in the in the India A squad for the first of the two four-day games against England Lions, starting in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 7. According to a BCCI statement, Ankit Bawne was named skipper of the 14-man squad that comprises the likes of pacer Shardul Thakur, who failed to complete his first over in Test cricket against the West Indies after suffering a right adductor tendon injury.

Rahul, who recently came off a suspension along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya for their allegedly sexist comments on a television show, is likely to open the innings for the India A side along with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The squad also comprises Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, K.S. Bharat, Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui. The four-day matches will follow the five-match unofficial one-dayers in which the India A side has taken a 4-0 lead in the four matches played so far. The fifth and final one-dayer will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

India A squad: Ankit Bawne (capt), KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Varun Aaron.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The matches start in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 7
  • Ankit Bawne is named skipper of the 14-man squad
  • Rahul is likely to open the innings for the India A
Related Articles
KL Rahul Fails To Deliver In Comeback Game Against England Lions
KL Rahul Fails To Deliver In Comeback Game Against England Lions
3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya Returns To India
3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya Returns To India's Playing XI, MS Dhoni Misses Out
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Can Certainly Be Role Models, Says Rahul Dravid
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Can Certainly Be Role Models, Says Rahul Dravid
Bans On Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Lifted For Now; Fans Divided Over Decision
Bans On Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Lifted For Now; Fans Divided Over Decision
Hardik Pandya To Join Team India In New Zealand, KL Rahul Included In India A Squad
Hardik Pandya To Join Team India In New Zealand, KL Rahul Included In India A Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.