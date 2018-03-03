 
KL Rahul Celebrates 'Holi 2018' With Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. See Pic

Updated: 03 March 2018 20:32 IST

Lokesh Rahul on Saturday shared a picture of him with teammate Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal Pandya covered in colours.

KL Rahul celebrated Holi with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya © Twitter

The festival of Holi is all about fun, frolic, colors and merry making, as it's a celebration of everything that's lively and youthful. One of the most important Hindu festivals, Holi is celebrated with much fanfare across the world. While the world celebrated, sportspersons took to Twitter to wish their fans on the occasion of Holi. This particular Holi was a special one for the Indian cricket team as they recently won the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa. Cricketer Lokesh Rahul on Saturday shared a picture of him with teammate Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal Pandya covered in colours.

 

Rahul played only two matches in the entire tour of South Africa. He featured in two Tests and scored only 30 runs with a very low average of 7.5. The 25-year-old cricketer was not included in the One-day International squad and didn't play in the three-match Twenty20 series in the rainbow nation. The next challenge for him will be Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka where India play a tri-series featuring Bangladesh as the third team.

Hardik Pandya, who played all the matches in the recently-concluded India's tour of South Africa, has been rested for the tri-nation series and will be seen next in the Indian Premier League season 11 starting April 4.

Former cricketers have been critical of Hardik's recent performances and ex-India player Roger Binny went on to say that the Baroda cricketer is lucky to be deemed as an all-rounder.

Binny's comments came after Hardik's dismal show in the series against South Africa, where he largely failed with both bat and ball. Apart from his counter-attacking 93-run knock in the opening Test in Cape Town, Hardik could manage scores of 1, 15, 6, 0 and 4 in his next five innings. He claimed just three wickets with the red cherry.

Though, India clinched the six-match ODI series 5-1, Pandya's performance in the 50-over format also drew criticism. He scored just 26 runs in six matches at an average of 8.66 and claimed four wickets. In T20s, he scored 34 runs and took three wickets in three matches of the series.

