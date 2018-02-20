 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-Nation Series: India Face Sri Lanka In Opener

Updated: 20 February 2018 16:16 IST

The tournament is being held to celebrate 70 years of Sri Lanka's independence.

Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-Nation Series: India Face Sri Lanka In Opener
The matches will be played under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. © BCCI

India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy triangular Twenty20 International tournament, starting on March 6, as per the schedule provided by Sri Lanka Cricket website. Apart from India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will also be participating in the three-nation tournament. The tournament has been organised in order to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence. The matches will be played under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The tournament, Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round-robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the March 18 final.

The tri-series begins just after India conclude their South Africa tour.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Thilanga Sumathipala had said while announcing the tournament, "70 years is a long journey, and one that needs to be commemorated and celebrated. We are happy that our closest neighbours, who share more or less the same journey of independence are joining us in this celebration, which we believe will be a milestone and an augur of the great things to come in the annals of cricket."

The tournament will be telecast in India by DSPORT, a sports channel by Discovery Communications.

Schedule:

March 6: Sri Lanka v India

March 8: Bangladesh v India

March 10: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

March 12: India v Sri Lanka

March 14: India v Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

March 18: Final

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Angelo Mathews
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match
  • Apart from India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will also be participating
  • The matches will be played under lights
Related Articles
Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament
Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A 'Legendary Fielder'
Nidahas Trophy: Coach Courtney Walsh Seeks Consistency From Bangladesh In Tri-Series
Nidahas Trophy: Coach Courtney Walsh Seeks Consistency From Bangladesh In Tri-Series
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.