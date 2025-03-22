IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway with a glittering opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens, ahead of the tournament's first game between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will set the stage on fire, alongside actress Disha Patani and singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla. However, the weather in Kolkata is gloomy and there is a chance of rain affecting the match, as well as the opening ceremony.

IPL 2025 Live Streaming Opening Ceremony Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 22.

Where will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony is expected to start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony will be telecast live on JioStar network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)