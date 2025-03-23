Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur impressed everyone on his IPL debut as he took the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The left-arm wrist spinner was the impact player for MI as he replaced Rohit Sharma. In his very first over, he took the massive wicket of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who was caught by Will Jacks in the deep. He continued to bowl brilliantly as Shivam Dube completely miscued a shot off his bowling and was caught by Tilak Varma at long-on to cap off a sensational debut for the youngster.

He impressed some more as he also dismissed Deepak Hooda for 3.

Puthur, the 24-year-old spinner from Malappuram in Kerala, was signed by MI for the base price of Rs 30 lakh. The youngster has not played for Kerala at senior level till now but he has played at the U-14 and U-19 levels. He currently plays for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League.

The young spinner has also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Puthur, the son of an autorickshaw driver and a homemaker, used to bowl medium pace before he was asked to try leg spin by local cricketer Mohammed Sherif. That changed the course of his career as he moved to Thrissur and became a big star in Kerala College Premier T20 league for St. Thomas College.