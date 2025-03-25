Story ProgressBack to home
Gujrat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025, Live Updates: Gujarat Titans will be playing their first IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will lean on his captaincy credentials as he looks to turn around the fortunes of perennial underperformers Punjab Kings in this IPL. On the other hand, Shubman Gill, who is the vice-captain of India's ODI team, endured a tough season as GT captain, with the team finishing in 8th spot in 2024 after a title win and runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023 under Hardik Pandya. Both Gill and Iyer are in great form, having played crucial roles in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in Dubai earlier this month. (Live Scorecard)
Gujrat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Match Live Updates, straight from Ahmedabad:
- 19:08 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Here's what Shreyas Iyer said at the toss"I would have loved to bowl. I am always someone who loves a chase. Take the challenge. There are so many familiar faces around. There is Ricky. You need unity and synergy in the team. We have got a lot of all-rounders in the team. We are spoilt for choices. Since we will be batting first, we have only one spinner and three seamers," said Shreyas Iyer.
- 19:07 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Here's what Shubman Gill said at the toss"We will bowl first. It is a good cricketing wicket. There is some dew here. Just keeping it in mind. Dew is a big factor here. Big targets can be chased down. Preparation has been amazing. We have our bases covered. The bowling attack is good. Very fortunate to play at the biggest stadium in the world. We have four pacers and two spinners," said Shubman Gill.
- 18:57 (IST)GT vs PBKS Live: PBKS' strong bowlingThe pace bowling department will be led by Arshdeep Singh, who will be itching to get back in action after not getting a game in the Champions trophy. He will have Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, and Yash Thakur in the pace unit, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar will hope for a successful season.
- 18:49 (IST)GT vs PBKS Live: PBKS' batting lineupPunjab Kings, on the other hand, will depend on skipper Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell for their batting. The Punjab outfit also boasts a strong line-up of all-rounders in Azmatullah Omarzai, Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Shahank Singh, and Musheer Khan.
- 18:32 (IST)GT vs PBKS Live: GT's batting lineupAs for team dynamics, Gujarat Titans' batting strength will rely on a solid start from Shubman Gill and England's wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who will be looking to bounce back from recent poor form. The middle-order will be in the hands of West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, and Masood Shahrukh Khan, with all-rounders Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Mahipal Lomror expected to contribute.
- 18:25 (IST)GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live: Gill, Iyer carrying CT 2025 formBoth Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are in great form, having played crucial roles in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in Dubai earlier this month. Iyer finished as India's top run-scorer in the Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five games, while Gill also struck a century in the opening match against Bangladesh and contributed significantly to India's triumph.
- 18:22 (IST)GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live: Redemption time for GT and GillShubman Gill, who is the vice-captain of India's ODI team, endured a tough season as GT captain, with the team finishing in 8th spot in 2024 after a title win and runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023 under Hardik Pandya.
- 18:12 (IST)GT vs PBKS Live: Will Iyer change PBKS' fortunesThe Punjab team reached the semifinals in 2008 and made it to the final once in 2014, but despite numerous squad changes and leadership shifts, they have failed to break into the top 5 in the last four editions, even after rebranding to Punjab Kings from Kings XI Punjab. However, with Iyer at the helm, Punjab has a captain with proven leadership credentials. He will also reunite with coach Ricky Ponting at Punjab, providing the ideal platform to make a fresh start.
- 18:11 (IST)GT vs PBKS Live: New journey for PBKSSkipper Shreyas Iyer will lean on his captaincy credentials as he looks to turn around the fortunes of perennial underperformers Punjab Kings in this IPL. Iyer enjoyed huge success leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, four years after guiding Delhi Capitals to the 2020 IPL final, and now faces the challenge of ending Punjab's 18-year-long wait for their maiden IPL title.
