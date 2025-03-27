A fan invaded the pitch to meet Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag during the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Wednesday. It was a special occasion for Parag as he was captaining the side in his hometown and he even received the loudest cheer of the day from the attending crowd. During the KKR innings, a fan breached security and ran on the field to touch Parag's feet and hug him. Parag was a bit surprised with the gesture and although the incident led to a slight delay in proceedings, the fan was quickly escorted out of the field by the security personnel.

This was the second time that such an incident took place during IPL 2025 after a fan invaded the pitch to meet Virat Kohli during the season opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Coming to the match, Quinton de Kock struck a magnificent 97 not out on a tacky Barsapara wicket, anchoring Kolkata Knight Riders' chase to perfection as they secured a dominant eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl, KKR's disciplined bowling attack, led by their spin duo Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) and Moeen Ali (2/23), restricted Rajasthan Royals to a below-par 151/9.

In response, De Kock remained 97 not out from 61 balls, his knock laced with eight fours and six sixes, as KKR comfortably chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

Despite the challenging nature of the surface, De Kock displayed controlled aggression, timing the ball beautifully while ensuring KKR's chase remained on track.

The chase was never in trouble, with the required run rate hovering around a run-a-ball.

KKR lost Moeen Ali (5) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (18) early, but De Kock held one end firm, finding an able partner in young Angkrish Raghuvanshi 22 (17 balls).

The duo stitched together an unbroken 83-run partnership that came off just 44 balls, sealing the first win of the season for the defending champions.

(With PTI inputs)