Moeen Ali feels he did a satisfactory job with the ball in the absence of Kolkata Knight Riders' premier spinner, Sunil Narine, against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders walked into the Barsapara Cricket Stadium without their all-time leading wicket-taker and the MVP of their last season's trophy-winning campaign, Sunil Narine. Narine was unavailable due to illness, and captain Ajinkya Rahane needed another spinner. With high hopes, he turned to Moeen Ali.

He cast a web of spin around Rajasthan in their own den. Even though there wasn't much spin on the offer, Moeen's length and flight of the delivery were enough to make the Royals at their wits' end.

The seasoned all-rounder returned with figures of 2/23 on his franchise debut. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was KKR's prime weapon. He continued to maintain his economical nature and registered figures of 2/17 to stifle Rajasthan.

The spin duo paved the way for the Knights to restrict Rajasthan to 151/9. Moeen relished being on the field while playing second fiddle to Chakravarthy, a role he preferred.

"I came on before him [Varun], so my job was to try to bowl as tight as I can. And then maybe he can build a bit of pressure as well or get the wicket. I'm used to bowling with somebody who is better than me and has more mystery than me, so my job there is to bowl as tight as I can, and hopefully that builds pressure for that person to then get wickets," Moeen said in the post-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Retired from international cricket, yeah, but I still play a lot of leagues, and I still try to stay on top of my game because I still want to play for as long as I can and do well," he added.

Moeen opened his account by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, but analysts and spectators were most impressed by Nitish Rana's wicket.

A classic off-spinner dismissal, the ball turning away from the left-hander from a good length before crashing into the middle stump.

"That ball was a nice ball. I knew there was a bit of pressure being built, and I just tried to bowl a good area, spin the ball as hard as I can. I don't have the skill as other bowlers, but my job is to contain as much as I can. I think my skill is that I think like a batter. So a lot of the time, I'm trying to think what they think, and it works in my favour," he said.

Moeen, who had bowled just 48 balls in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), opened up about the moment he found out he would be making his debut for the defending champions.

"I've been practising well, and I just try to be ready all the time. I got told this morning that Sunny [Narine] was not well and to just be ready whenever. Obviously, hard to replace Sunny, but I felt like I did a nice job of it," Moeen told broadcasters.

After holding Rajasthan to 151/9, Quinton de Kock set the tempo for the chase with his blistering 97* and sealed an 8-wicket win with a handful of deliveries to spare.

