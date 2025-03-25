The IPL 2025 has seen four rules being implemented or changed leading to intrigue. The rules range from saliva being used to shine the ball to a new Code of Conduct to expansion of DRS scope. The fourth rule change is the most intriguing one. It is regarding replacement of wet ball to counter dew. "To address challenges posed by dew during evening matches, the team bowling second will now have the option to request a ball change once after the 10th over," the IPL said in a statement.

"The bowling captain can make this request, regardless of whether there is visible dew or not. Once the request is made, the umpires will mandatorily replace the ball with another one of similar wear and tear. The bowling team will not have the liberty to choose the replacement ball. Additionally, the umpires retain the authority to change the ball at any time before the 10th over if it is deemed too wet, out of shape, lost, or damaged. If a captain requests a ball change in the 11th over due to it being out of shape, the umpires will evaluate the request and approve it if deemed necessary.

"If a subsequent request is made after a few overs solely due to dew, the umpires will be required to replace the ball mandatorily as stated earlier."

The rule saw its implementation for the first time in the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match on Monday. It happened in the 13th over of the second innings, when Tristan Stubbs hit LSG's M Siddharth two sixes. After that the umpires deemed the ball as wet and changed it from the third ball. And with a new, hard ball in his hand, Siddharth clean bowled Stubbs.

The duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Mohit Sharma made history while pulling off a successful run-chase of 210 runs during Delhi Capitals (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Ashutosh pulled off one of the biggest heists in the IPL in a long while, dragging his team to a successful run-chase of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5. In DC's memorable win at Vizag, the final partnership between Ashutosh and Mohit played a key role.

DC was 192/9 after the departure of Kuldeep Yadav for five, with DC still needing 18 runs to win. After that, Ashutosh made a meal out of Prince Yadav's bowling, hitting him for a four and six after a double, reducing the equation to six runs in the final over.

In the final over, after missing a stumping and an unsuccessful appeal for leg-before-wicket, LSG captain Rishabh Pant had a lot riding on his decisions. Mohit displayed immense game awareness, taking a single to bring Ashutosh on strike, bringing down the equation to five runs in four balls. Ashutosh whacked a straight six, giving DC a win with a wicket and three balls left.

This partnership of 19 runs is the highest by a team in history of the tournament during a one-wicket win, as per Wisden.