The defending champions – Kolkata Knight Riders would be out on a mission to defend their title as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of IPL 2025. KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final of IPL 2024 to lift their 3rd IPL trophy. KKR dominated in both the departments throughout the tournament being the best batting and bowling side in IPL 2024. KKR has a great head-to-head record against RCB and are currently on a 4-match winning streak against them in IPL.

They are just one win away from equaling the record for their most wins against any team and most wins for any team against RCB in IPL. KKR has won 6 out of the 7 times they've featured in the opening game of IPL – the most by any team in the history.

Interestingly, the first ever IPL match also took place between KKR and RCB back in 2008. KKR registered a mammoth total of 222/3 courtesy B McCullum's 158*. KKR won the game by 140 runs, their biggest victory (by runs) in IPL till date. KKR-RCB rivalry is also famously known for RCB's 49 all out at Eden Gardens in IPL 2017. This is still the lowest total by any team in IPL history.

In the very same year 2017, Chris Lynn & Sunil Narine powered KKR to 105/0 in the powerplay, which was the best powerplay score in IPL until 2024. KR has won 52 matches at Eden Gardens and are 1 win away from registering the most wins for any team at a single venue in IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the most reputed franchises having been part of IPL since its inaugural edition is yet to taste success. They have played 256 matches and won 121 with a win per cent of 47 per cent.

In the last five seasons, RCB have made it to the playoffs 4 times, which shows their consistency. Also, during this period they have made it to the playoffs for the greatest number of times. Also, RCB has played the inaugural match of the season 4 times and have lost all of them.

Advertisement

New Leaders at Helm – Rahane v Patidar

IPL 2025 will see few fresh faces leading the teams and some veterans eyeing glory with new teams. Ajinkya Rahane, one such veteran is set to lead the defending champions KKR into IPL 2025. Rahane has previously led the Rajasthan Royals franchise taking them to playoffs in IPL 2018. He led Mumbai to SMAT Championship in 2022.

Rajat Patidar will don the cap as RCB's new leader who took Madhya Pradesh to the Final of SMAT 2024. Ajinkya Rahane has scored 583 runs as captain in IPL while Rajat Patidar has scored 542 runs as captain in T20s. Both these leaders were also the top two run-scorers in SMAT 2024

Virat Kohli's Pursuit of Elusive IPL Glory

King Kohli would be pumped up as he begins his hunt in the pursuit of his maiden IPL title. Virat Kohli became the first player to register 8000 runs in IPL history in the last season. Kohli was also the leading run-scorer (741 runs) in IPL 2024. He continues to deliver consistently scoring 300+ runs in each IPL season since 2010.

Kohli has scored 500+ runs in an IPL season 7 times – the joint most alongside David Warner.

Advertisement

Venkatesh Iyer Ready to Deliver Value

Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought back to the side for a whopping 23.75 Cr will be ready to deliver and add value to this side. Before the start of the season, KKR named him as the deputy of this side with Ajinkya Rahane as the skipper. Since his debut in IPL 2021, Iyer has performed well crossing 300 run mark thrice. His IPL 2024 went really well with respect to average and strike.

He was KKR's, 3rd highest run scorer in the IPL 2024. His most preferred batting position in IPL has been at No. 3, where he has scored most of his runs at a better batting strike rate. In fact, his only IPL century too came while batting at no 3.