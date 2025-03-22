Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match LIVE Streaming: Weather threat looms as Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up for the opening match of Indian Premier League 2025. The weather has already disrupted preparations, with rain cutting short both teams' training sessions on Friday. Earlier in the week, a KKR intra-squad practice match was washed out after just one innings, while light rain also affected training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. The IPL's league stage rules allow for a one-hour extension, meaning at least a five-overs-a-side match must be completed by midnight. If the game is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share one point each.

KKR's opening match against RCB has revived memories of the inaugural IPL game in 2008 when Brendon McCullum played a historic knock of 158 runs for KKR against the same opponent.

Both teams enter the season with a change in leadership. Ajinkya Rahane has taken over as KKR's captain, while Rajat Patidar leads RCB. RCB is eager to break its four-match losing streak against KKR.Spin bowling is expected to be a key factor in the game. KKR boasts an experienced spin attack featuring Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, supported by Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy.

On the other hand, RCB's spin department is led by Krunal Pandya, with assistance from Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and young spinner Suyash Sharma, who previously played for KKR in 2023.The batting line-ups of both teams also promise an exciting contest. RCB's explosive batting unit includes Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Jitesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, KKR's batting order features Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Iyer.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match will take place on Saturday, March 22.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match be held?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match will be televised live on the JioStar Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025 opening match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs