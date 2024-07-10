Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday named the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). The news was much expected as Gambhir was the front-runner for the role with ex-India batter WV Raman being the other contendor. The board eventually picked Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid in the post. After the announcement, Kolkata Knight Riders, the team that Gambhir mentored during Indian Premier League 2024, put an emotional post on X.

"There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team," wrote KKR.

Under Gambhir's mentorship, KKR won their third IPL title in 2024. KKR's first two titles that came in 2012 and 2014 had come under Gambhir's captaincy.

BCCI president Roger Binny said that Gautam Gambhir appointment as Team India's new head coach marks a new chapter.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion T20 World Cup 2024. India won the prestigious title.

In a statement released by BCCI, Roger Binny thanked former head coach Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the Men in Blue. He added that Gambhir's experience made him the ideal candidate to guide the team forward.

"The Board would like to thank former Head Coach, Mr Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the team. Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach - Mr Gautam Gambhir. His appointment as Head Coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket. His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud," Binny was quoted in a release from BCCI as saying.