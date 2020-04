Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson picked India skipper Virat Kohli and flamboyant former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers as the best batsmen in the world at the moment. In an Instagram live session with his SunRisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner, the Kiwi revealed that Kohli is hungry for dominating in all three formats and he has set the bar so high for others. "It''s very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson said.