Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World

Updated: 27 April 2020 12:49 IST

Kane Williamson discussed his favourite batsmen on an Instagram live chat session with David Warner.

Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers both play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. © AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson picked India skipper Virat Kohli and flamboyant former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers as the best batsmen in the world at the moment. In an Instagram live session with his SunRisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner, the Kiwi revealed that Kohli is hungry for dominating in all three formats and he has set the bar so high for others. "It''s very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson said.

"Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high," he added.

Kohli is currently at the second spot in the ICC Test rankings while he sits at first place in the ODI format. In the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batsman stands at the tenth place.

On the other hand, Williamson has played 80 Tests for Blackcaps and scored 6476 runs at an average of 50.99. In 151 ODIs, he has amassed 6173 runs including 13 tons and 39 fifties.

He captained the side to the ICC World Cup final last year where Kiwis were denied their maiden title on a technicality after the final with England ended in a tie even after the Super Over.

