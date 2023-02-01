Legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle picked Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler he has faced in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ‘Universal Boss' explained in a recent interaction that the variations in the Indian fast bowler's arsenal makes him an extremely difficult opposition in the shortest format of the sport and Bumrah is someone who has always bothered him with his bowling during the T20 tournament. The analysis was supported by ex-New Zealand star Scott Styris.

"Bumrah absolutely. I am not going to pick an off-spinner like Bhajji or Ashwin, but definitely Bumrah. You just can't seem to get him. Difficult to play his slow ball, his variations are very, very unique. "I pick Bumrah," he said during a chat with Styris on Jio Cinema.

During another episode of the same show, Anil Kumble said that Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan are the youngsters to watch out for in the near future. Kumble had previously worked closely with the young talents in the Indian cricket team and the duo was really impressive according to him.

"Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it's wonderful to see him grow into what he's done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through," said Kumble.

"From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who's been wonderful in the opportunities he's got. He got a double hundred and he's someone who I think will be a superstar," he added.

The new season of the IPL is expected to begin towards the end of March or the beginning of April.

