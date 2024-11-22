Just the first session of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth, and the series witnessed its first controversy. Traditionally, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been full of controversial moments on the field, most of them going the hosts' way. It was a similar case on Friday when the two teams squared off in the opening clash of the 5-match series. India batter KL Rahul became the victim of a controversial DRS call that forced him to leave the field.

Rahul was unarguably India's best batter in the first session, buying his time to score 26 runs off 74 balls as other batters around him - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli - could only score 5 runs cumulatively.

Just as Rahul seemed to have settled in, he was caught behind. Though the on-field umpire's decision was in the batting team's favour, the third umpire got him to change the call after Australia made use of the DRS.

Facing Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul seemed to have edged a deliver behind the stumps, into the hands of Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey. But, the on-field umpire was unmoved. Australia then decided to review.

A decent gap between the bat and the ball could be seen while the delivery was passing. The gap reduced in the next frame as the snicko meter also showed a spike. The third umpire found what he saw on the screen conclusive enough to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

Rahul, while heading back to the pavilion, lost his cool and was spotted arguing his case with the on-field umpire. The India batter even suggested that there was a gap between the bat and the ball, which should've been enough for the third umpire to stick to the on-field decision. However, the batter had no option but to return to the dressing room.

It was visible from the replays that the bat had hit the pad, which could've produced the snicko spike, but the third umpire didn't go for a parallel frame, showing the ball passing the bat and the bat hitting the pad. Hence, there remains suggestions that there wasn't enough to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

Rahul's dismissal will remain an incident that is expected to be discussed at length as the match progresses. Will it play a key role in deciding the fate of the game, we'll have to wait and watch.