England's Test team is currently in the United Arab-Emirates for a training camp, ahead of their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. The national team is currently playing a three-day practice game against the England Lions, before leaving for Pakistan later this week. On Day 1 of the practice game, star pacer Jofra Archer, who has been out of action due to an injury, opened the bowling for the Lions. As per Telegraph.co.uk, Archer bowled nine overs, and returned figures of 9-1-38-0.

Despite failing to take a wicket, Archer troubled the England openers, and even struck Zak Crawley on the helmet.

England captain Stokes, on the other hand, did not take the field as Ollie Pope captained the team in his absence.

England and Pakistan will play three Tests next month. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi, starting December 1. The second Test will be held in Multan, starting Friday, December 9, while the final Test will be held in the National Stadium in Karachi from Saturday, December 17 to December 21.

England announced on Wednesday that they've added Leicestershire's 18-year-old all-rounder Rehan Ahmed in their squad for the Pakistan tour.

If he gets a chance to play, Ahmed will become the youngest player to represent England in Tests, surpassing Yorkshire's Brian Close, who represented the three Lions at 18 years 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.

England Squad For Pakistan Tests:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

