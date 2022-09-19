India's ODI series in England is set to be legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami's swansong from the game. Her final match is set to be at Lord's. It's fitting that her international cricket will end with an ODI, as she is the leading wicket-taker in the format among women. England star Sophia Dunkley, who played a key role in their 2-1 T20I series win against India recently, spoke to NDTV about Jhulan Goswami, her legacy and how the hosts want to give her a good farewell.

"I think she's had an amazing career and I think she's someone who will be greatly missed in the women's game," Dunkley told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

Apart from a great cricketing legacy, the 39-year-old will also be remembered for her warmth off the pitch.

"I think she's such a friendly and smile-y and a really nice person as well, always very kind when I see her off the pitch," the 24-year-old all-rounder said.

"Her stats and her results just show how good she is and the fact that she's still coming out and still bowling as good as she ever has is great to see and hopefully we can give her a good send-off here in the UK," Dunkley said.

Goswami bowled a brilliant spell, taking one wicket and giving away just 20 runs as India emerged victorious by seven wickets in the first ODI in Hove.

Her efforts helped India restrict England to 227/7.

Promoted

Smriti Mandhana (91*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (74) then helped India complete the chase with seven wickets to spare.

The two teams will now face off in Canterbury on Wednesday for the second ODI, with the third and final match of the series, which is being broadcast by the Sony Sports Network in India, to be played at Lord's on Saturday.