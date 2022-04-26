Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are two of the modern-day great pacers and whenever they have the ball in hand, the batters cannot breathe easy. Both bowlers have the capability of making their sides win on their own and these two are the vital cogs of their respective teams' bowling attacks. Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed, however, has said that Bumrah has "fewer threatening performances" than Shaheen and the latter's graph is on the rise.

"When he charges to bowl, the batters know that the ball is being delivered with some intensity, Bumrah isn't that aggressive. Shaheen's graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable. Bumrah has fewer threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it's in T20s, ODIs or in Tests. The rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan. They all have given outstanding performances," Aaqib Javed told paktv.tv.

In the Test rankings, Jasprit Bumrah is currently at the third spot with 830 points while Shaheen is in the fourth place with 827 points.

In the 50-over format, Bumrah is sixth while Shaheen is in the seventh position.

When it comes to the shortest format, Shaheen is in the 10th position while Bumrah is in the 28th position.

Earlier this year, Shaheen had won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being adjudged the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021. He had played an important role as Pakistan registered their first victory over India in a World Cup.

In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and Shaheen had dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the group-stage match.