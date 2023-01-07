Pakistan took a sigh of relief after the second Test against New Zealand ended in a draw on Day 5. Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed remained unbeaten at the crease after the bad light abruptly ended the game, at a time when the hosts needed 15 runs to win with only one wicket in hand. Pakistan were miles away from chasing the mammoth target of 319 but it was wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed's century, which completely changed the phase of the game. Safaraz, who made his comeback to the national side in the first Test against New Zealand, did full justice to his role as he smashed 86 runs. He went to register brilliant knocks of 78 and 118 in the second Test.

The former Pakistan skipper has been receiving a lot of praise from the fans and the cricket fraternity as he was adjudged as the Player of the Series. However, one wish which definitely grabbed everyone's attention was the tweet from wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

"Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hardwork and belief in Allah get you. Mujhe Saifi bhai k Man of the Series hone se aisi hi khushi jase ye mujhe mila ho. Balnk yaqeenan us se bhi zada. Khush rahain @SarfarazA_54 bhai," tweeted Rizwan.

Pakistan went with Safaraz as their wicketkeeper for the second Test and Rizwan was benched for the game. Despite this, the 30-year old cricketer showed a great spirit of sportsmanship and congratulated his teammate on his achievement.

Pakistan's interim chief selector Shahid Afridi congratulated Sarfaraz for his innings but made it clear that it was Rizwan who was the team's number one choice for white-ball cricket.

"I'm very happy that Saifi has made a comeback and given such an amazing performance, but Mohammad Rizwan is available and he is our main wicket-keeper in both T20Is and ODIs," Shahid Afridi said in the press conference.

"God forbid if Rizwan gets injured or if he's tired, we'll then consider other options. Let's not mix someone's Test performance with that of limited overs."

