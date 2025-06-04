JUST IN: As per the broadcaster, the open bus victory parade is still set to go on. But first, the players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, at 4:00 PM IST. The players will stay at Taj Bengaluru, before the meeting takes place at Vidhana Soudha. From there, whether the bus parade will happen is unconfirmed so far.



Stay tuned for all the live updates regarding the bus parade.