RCB Victory Parade LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that the victory parade will start are start at 5:00 PM IST. The players will meet the Karnataka Chief Minister at 4:00 PM at Vidhana Soudha at 4:00 PM. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for IPL glory. RCB talisman Virat Kohli and RCB captain Rajat Patidar are expected to be present for the victory parade, which will include an open bus parade across Bengaluru and a felicitation ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, there is uncertainty as to whether the bus parade will take place at all.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE Updates - Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Title Celebrations, straight from Bengaluru:
RCB Victory Celebrations Live: Crazy scenes in Bengaluru!
NDTV's TM Veeraraghav celebrating with RCB fans in Bengaluru.
RCB Victory Celebrations Live: Shashi Tharoor was supporting RCB from the US!
RCB Victory Celebrations Live: Virat Kohli meets DK Shivkumar!
RCB Victory Celebrations Live: RCB Confirm Victory Parade To Start At 5:00 PM
RCB confirm victory procession to start at 5:00 PM today. Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully.
Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium.
We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully.
RCB IPL 2025 Title Celebrations: Virat Kohli With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who received the RCB team at the airport.
RCB Victory Parade Live: Team Reaches Taj Bengaluru
The RCB team has reached the Taj hotel in Bengaluru. The players will rest in the hotel for a little while before they reach the Vidhana Soudha to meet the Karnataka Chief Minister at 4:00 PM. The bus parade, at the moment, is being discussed.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Karnatak CM speaks
On the occasion of RCB winning their first-ever IPL title, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the following regarding the celebrations planned: "There is a program today at 4 PM in Vidhana Soudha. I, along with the Governor and ministers, will participate in the program."
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: What police have said so far
Here's the statement put out by the Traffic Police of Bengaluru earlier today, regarding the victory parade and the felicitation event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Virat Kohli arrives in Bengaluru
Virat Kohli and the RCB players are in Bengaluru! As mentioned previously, the players will first head to Taj Bengaluru, before meeting the Karnatak CM and Deputy CM at Vidhana Soudha. But, here's how Bengaluru greeted IPL champion Kohli! A sea of people on the side!
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: The bus is ready!
While there is still uncertainty as to whether the open bus parade will take place, the bus to take the team across Bengaluru is ready and waiting. Take a look!
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Uncertainty over bus parade
The main reason behind the uncertainty regarding the open bus parade is the security measures in place. The Bengaluru traffic police reportedly want to avoid a large gathering on busy roads, and as a result, are reportedly denying the request for a bus parade.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Big news!
JUST IN: As per the broadcaster, the open bus victory parade is still set to go on. But first, the players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, at 4:00 PM IST. The players will stay at Taj Bengaluru, before the meeting takes place at Vidhana Soudha. From there, whether the bus parade will happen is unconfirmed so far.
Stay tuned for all the live updates regarding the bus parade.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: RCB fans protest
Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans all across social media have expressed their dissatisfaction at the prospect of the open bus parade not going through. Worth remembering that it is the very first time that the franchise has won the IPL title, ending an 18-year wait.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Why no bus parade?
However, as per sources, the victory parade is unlikely to happen. The major reason cited in RCB being denied the request of a bus parade is traffic congestion in Bengaluru, which is the fourth-most populated city in India.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: What was the itinerary?
As per reports, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team were supposed to conduct an open bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (a distance of roughly 2.5 km), basking in the joy of winning IPL 2025 and celebrating with its fans.
First, the players were expected to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar inside Vidhana Soudha. Then, following the bus parade, players were supposed to be felicitated and do victory laps inside the Chinnaswamy.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Celebration plan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru were expected to conduct an open bus parade through the streets of Bengaluru today, before a felicitation ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the idea of the open bus parade seems to have hit a roadblock. Literally.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: RCB win IPL 2025
In case you somehow missed it, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their very first IPL title on Tuesday night, beating Punjab Kings in the final. The crowning moment is here at last for Virat Kohli, and a special moment for Rajat Patidar as well, who becomes the first RCB captain to lift the cup.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Ee Saala Cup Namdu!
This year, the trophy is RCB's! At long last, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done it. And as expected, celebrations are set to be massive, with the team returning to meet its passionate fanbase in Bengaluru today.