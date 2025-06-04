Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally done it. After years of heartbreak, near-misses, and fan anguish, RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy in a thrilling finale that saw Virat Kohli and his men bring home the glory. But the team wasn't the only ones celebrating - global rap superstar Drake had his own reason to pop the champagne.

The Canadian artist had placed a jaw-dropping $750,000 (approximately Rs 6.4 crore) bet on RCB to win the final. The wager, made through crypto-betting platform Stake, carried odds of 1.75. With RCB's emphatic victory, Drake is now set to walk away with a cool $1.3 million (around Rs 11 crore).

The move was bold not just because of the amount involved, but also because of Drake's infamous history in the world of sports betting - commonly referred to as the 'Drake Curse.' The term originated from the rapper's pattern of backing teams or athletes who ended up losing - from Serena Williams and Conor McGregor to Manchester City and the Toronto Raptors (pre-2019). Betting enthusiasts and sports fans alike often joked that having Drake's support was a surefire sign of impending doom.

But with RCB's win, that narrative may finally be changing. The so-called 'Drake Curse' appears to have been broken - at least in cricket.

Meanwhile, on the Indian music scene, Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla was backing his own home team - the Punjab Kings. His insta stories suggested that he had placed a hefty Rs 3.1 crore bet on the final. Ouch!! All we can say is better luck next time.

For now, it's RCB's time in the sun - and Drake's too.