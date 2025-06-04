Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt post for his wife Anushka Sharma, less than a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL). Anushka was present in the stands as RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. After bathing in glory, alongside his teammates, Kohli went to hug Anushka, who was seen wiping her husband's tears. After embracing each other for a few seconds, Kohli planted a kiss on the forehead of Anushka.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kohli highlighted out Anushka has been supporting RCB for more than a decade, coming to the franchise's matches across the country even before the two got married.

Kohli added that the victory means a lot to Anushka, who is a Bengaluru girl herself.

"I've seen it for 18 years and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We're both equally relieved and since shes a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through @anushkasharma," Kohli captioned a photo of him and Anushka.

Kohli, who scored 43 off 35 balls in the final, was overcome with emotion as the moment he had chased for nearly two decades finally became reality.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I've given this franchise my youth, my prime, and all my experience. I tried to win it every season, and gave it everything I had. Honestly, I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion when we won," Kohli said in a post-match interview.

RCB posted a competitive 190/9 on the back of Kohli's knock, before all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned the game with a masterful spell of 2/17. Punjab Kings, despite a strong start, fell just short in the tense final moments.