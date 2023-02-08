Eyeing a comeback into the team, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim said he is still trying to figure out as to why he was dropped from the national side, despite performing regularly. Imad, who will lead the Karachi Kings in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in 2021, while his last ODI appearance came way back in 2020 against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. Ahead of the start of the new PSL season, the 34-year-old said that he was unfairly left out of the Pakistan team.

"I don't know why I was left out of the team; I don't know why. I was never told about my exclusion from the national side, nor was the media aware of it. I think I served for the Pakistan team with pride and dignity, it was quite unfair to remove players who served for Pakistan with dignity, and you all know which players faced injustice," Imad told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

Speaking on his comeback, Imad said that he eager to play for Pakistan again, adding that representing his "homeland" is first priority.

"Talking about a comeback, so I have made 5 to 6 comebacks for the team; it comes and goes, and it's a part of life, but I am not going anywhere; I am very fit, I am playing different leagues worldwide, I am a part of every match, and I am performing very well. On the other side, league cricket has a lot of money, and as we are considered as the ambassadors of Pakistan, so they respect us a lot, so money doesn't matter to us; from where I am getting respect, I will play there," he added.



Featured Video Of The Day

Dipa Karmakar Handed 21-Month Ban After Failing Dope Test