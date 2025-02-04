As the Indian cricket team, read by Rohit Sharma, reached Nagpur for the first ODI of the 3-match series against England, a rather bizarre incident took place. As the players and support staff stepped outside the team bus, throwdown specialist Raghu was denied entry by the police, who thought he was only a fan. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Raghu could be seen trying to convince police that he is a member of the team after being denied entry to the hotel.

After a little bit of a tussle, the policemen realized their mistake and let Raghu go. The incident, however, did leave them red-faced. Here's the video:

GOAT Raghu of Indian cricket team was denied entry by Nagpur police



Nagpur police guarding Rohit Sharma's boys too strictly pic.twitter.com/iko9TTD0hP — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 4, 2025

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and others arrived in Nagpur ahead of the first ODI against England.

India will play a three-match ODI series against England, beginning on February 6. The squad for this series remains the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy, with one change--Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for three-match ODI series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

On Sunday, Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy were the top stars in the T20I assignment for India but the focus now shifts to the 50-over format.

With ANI Inputs