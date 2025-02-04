Adani International School celebrated its annual sports day here on Friday with Indian pacer Ishant Sharma gracing the occasion as the chief guest. As many as 550 children took part in the school's annual sports day. An influential figure in Indian cricket, Sharma, who has spearheaded the nation's pace attack for over a decade, brought valuable experience and insights, which inspired the young athletes. Sharma has played 105 tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20 tournaments and has 434 international wickets in his name.

On Friday, Sharma interacted with the school students and encouraged them to pursue excellence in life. His on-field anecdotes made the day special for the students of Adani International School.

"I feel elated to have spent quality time with the kids, who are the future of our country. I'm sure they had a memorable day while putting on an encouraging display of sportsmanship. I would like to thank Adani International School for making me a part of this special day. It brought back fond memories for me and made me feel nostalgic," the 36-year-old cricketer said.

Mr Sergio P, Head of School, Adani International School said, "We were delighted to have a player of Ishant Sharma's stature grace our event. He has been part of numerous memorable wins for Indian cricket, and his presence further strengthened Adani Group's vision for sports.

He has left a lasting impact by interacting with and inspiring these children and their parents. Our heartfelt thanks to Ishant, and we hope he had a great time at Adani International School."

