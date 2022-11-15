Lucknow Super Giants -- owned by the RPSG Group on Tuesday confirmed the list of retained players heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The auction would be held on December 23 in Kochi and all ten franchises were given the deadline as November 15 to submit their list of players who they have decided to keep and release. Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs of IPL 2022, and they faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 and hence their campaign this season came to an end.

For LSG, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder and Manish Pandey are arguably the biggest departures. They will go into the IPL 2023 auction with a purse of INR 23.35 crores.

List of players retained by Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

List of players released by Lucknow Super Giants

Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem