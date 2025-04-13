Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma became the talk of the two for his 55-ball 141 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday. Abhishek, who had only produced knocks of 24, 6, 1, 2 and 18 since the start of the season, repaid the faith shown in him by the franchise with a match-winning performance against Shreyas Iyer's side. With Abhishek's parents also present in the stands, the southpaw's performance lifted the spirits of everyone in Hyderabad. Abhishek's mother Manju Sharma, speaking in a video shared by the IPL on social media, expressed confidence on her son's run continuing non-stop from here on.

Questions were being raised over Abhishek's continuity in the team, considering the repeated flops that he was incurring. But, the batter repaid the faith shown in him by the management with a stupendous knock that lifted the team off the bottom place in the points table.

After the game, Abhishek's mother admitted that her son's run-scoring spree had taken a hit but that barren run has now come to an end.

"Sabko khushi hai, maa ko bhi khushi hai, pure Hyderabad ko khushi hai ki match jeeteya. Thoda stop lag gaya tha lekin ab nahi lagega, ab continue chalega (Everyone's happy, I'm happy, all of Hyderabad is happy that we won the match. There was a bit of a halt earlier, but not anymore - now it's going to continue)," Abhishek's mother said in a video shared by IPL on X (formerly Twitter).

After the game, Abhishek revealed that he was battling fever over the last 4 days.

"To be honest, I was sick for four days. I had temperature. But I am very grateful to have people like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar around me. Because they were the ones who were continuously calling me," said Sharma when asked about the six-day break.

"Because they knew that I can do something like this. But still, as an individual, you can start doubting yourself. But they believed in me and when someone like them believes in you, you obviously start believing again.

"So, it was just a matter of one innings for me," said the left-handed batter.