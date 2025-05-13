With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season set to resume on May 17, after being suspended due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, many overseas players face a huge dilemma over whether to return or stay home. Reports suggested that the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are unlikely to return to India for the remainder of the IPL season, while some other players are yet to make up their minds. Amid this situation, Cricket Australia has cleared its stance on Aussie players' participation in the T20 league.

The IPL 2025 season was originally set to conclude with the final on May 25, but will not end on June 03, with the Indo-Pak battle on the border forcing the authorities to extend the season. It also means that the final of the 18th edition of the T20 league would be held just one week before the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa. Hence, the situation puts Australian and South African players in a tricky spot.

Clearing its stance, Cricket Australia said it would back the players' personal choice over a return to India for the IPL. But, some arrangements would also need to be made for players who are participating in the IPL and are also expected to join Australia's squad for the WTC final on June 11.

"Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not," CA said in a statement.

"Team management will work through the preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches.

"We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety."

Of the Australian players participating in the IPL, Hazlewood is sure to be out while others like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Mitch Starc are yet to confirm their decision.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, has already asked the franchises to ask all overseas players to return for the IPL. Cricket Australia's message, hence, clears their stance on the matter.