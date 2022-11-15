Kolkata Knight Riders did not live up to their potential in the IPL 2022 season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would now look to make a mence in the tournament next year, and the franchise has now confirmed on who they have decided to keep and release. November 15 was the deadline day for all the ten franchises to announce their final squad list heading into the auction on December 23 in Kochi.

KKR have already had a good outing during the trade window as they acquired Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans and then they also acquired Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals. KKR also decided to give Aman Khan to Delhi.

Pat Cummins and Sam Billings who were with the franchise during the last season, have already announced that they would be skipping IPL 2023 because of the international cricket calendar.

List of players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, CV Varun, Harshit Rana

List of players released by Kolkata Knight Riders:

Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson