Ajinkya Rahane is not someone who is considered to be an explosive batsman in T20 cricket but the veteran proved everyone wrong with his brilliant 29-ball-71 to guide Chennai Super Kings to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The innings consisted of 5 sixes and 6 boundaries as CSK went on to post their third-highest total in the competition. One of the shots that stood out was a reverse scoop that went for six off the bowling of Kulwant Khejroliya. The right-hander opened the face of his bat and scooped the ball over third-man for a massive six.

Ajinkya Rahane just surprised everyone with that reverse scoop. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/h8BmP6racK — Tigerexch (@tigerexch) April 23, 2023

Scoop for a six by Rahane.



4 consecutive sixes for CSK. pic.twitter.com/Qa7nOxHQte — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2023

Even England legend Kevin Pietersen could not help but laud his effort.

Jinx Rahane has just played one of the greatest shots I've ever seen. Keep entertaining brother! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 23, 2023

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

With Jason Roy pulling a hamstring while fielding, the chase was out of the question and Dhoni's young pace troika of Akash Singh (1/29 in 4 overs), Matheesa Pathirana (1/27 in 4 overs), and Tushar Deshpande (2/43 in 4 overs) along with seasoned spinners Moeen Ali (1/20 in 1 over), Maheesh Theekshana (2/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34 in 3 overs) restricted KKR to 186 for 8.

Jason Roy (61 off 26 balls) coming in at No.5 due to a hamstring niggle, did try his bit with a 19-ball half-century but 236 even with best of batting line-ups would have been a tall-order.

The win took CSK to the top of the table with 10 points from seven games while KKR are now placed eighth among 10 teams after their fifth defeat at halfway stage.

To add insult to injury, KKR didn't get any home support as the 67,000-capacity Eden stands resembled a Sunflower as a 'Canary Yellow' jersey filling up every corner of the venue.

(With PTI inputs)