Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has slammed Pakistan legends for not lending a helping hand to the youth set-up of the country and said they "abuse" their own country for the sole purpose of earning "money". Pakistan's final Group A fixture against Bangladesh was washed out in Rawalpindi due to rain on Thursday which meant that they ended their Champions Trophy campaign without a win. With only one point thanks to a washout, Pakistan finished their first home tournament in 29 years at the bottom of their group. “The problem with Pakistan is that all the retired players like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis or Inzamam-ul-Haq, I respect them a lot but what's wrong is wrong. The difference between India and Pakistan is that players like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh have all helped in developing future Indian players.

“I love my country which is also why I was ready to sacrifice my son, who had cancer, but they don't hold the same passion. They compare themselves with India but don't love their country enough to say ‘We have earned enough money' and start training the younger generations.

“Imran Khan set the platform for all of these players but they don't have the decency to go and meet him in jail. They are the kind of people who sit and hurl abuses at their country for money,” Yograj told IANS.

Yograj, who transitioned into a coaching role following his cricket playing career, has offered his services to the Pakistan national team but will only do so at the allowance of the Indian government and the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“We used to be together 75 years back, we were separated but love does not disappear. Any team that is on the downfall I will be more than happy to provide my services. If Pakistan does make an offer, and the government and BCCI approve, only then will I take on the role,” he added.

While Pakistan faced the embarrassment of being eliminated without winning a single game, their arch-rivals India soared through to the semi-finals with wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan in their opening two matches.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has so far ticked all boxes and is in red hot form with both and ball. Yograj further reiterated his belief claiming India is ‘unbeatable.'

“India is an unbeatable side. We don't have Bumrah at the moment otherwise it would have been a one-sided tournament. I predict New Zealand and India to reach the final,” he said.

India will take on New Zealand in their final Group A fixture on March 2.