Former captain Moin Khan on Friday said Pakistan can't go any worse than the current hapless situation and it's time that the authorities start rebuilding the team and senior players justify their place in the side. Pakistan have been eliminated from the home Champions Trophy after failing to win a single game. "I am listening to the comments of many former players nowadays but since we are already losing, why not just build a new team. What is the worst that can happen? We will lose but at least we would have done something different," Moin said.

"Look no one is saying they are not good players but every player no matter who he is has to justify his place in the side on consistent performances." The former wicket-keeper batter also said that if the selectors do decide to be brave and start rebuilding even in one format, the cricket fans and former players need to support them.

"Specially with the social media nowadays because when selectors drop a senior or not-so-senior player there is criticism on why he was dropped. When the team doesn't do well the same players are brought back and we keep on losing. So we are headed nowhere." Moin was not willing to believe that there was shortage of quality cricket talent in the country.

"The thing is do we even try to properly and justly give exposure to new players, groom them and encourage them. Our problem is we have different policies for different players.

"Why wasn't Aamer Jamal in the squad? From what I have seen he is the sort of dedicated and passionate player we need. Did we even give him a fair chance to develop as a white ball player?" Moin said instead the selectors brought back players who had been tried before and whose selection everyone criticized.

He added it was unfortunate players are picked for one format on the basis of performances in another format.

The former skipper, known for his fighting spirit and has been a chief selector, head coach and manager of the national team, said there was no excuse for the national team exiting from the Champions trophy despite playing at home.

"The players let down everyone. So plz go for a new team it will be better for Pakistan cricket." PTI Corr AT AT

